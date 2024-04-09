Carolyn S. Cortez, 68, NB

Carolyn S. Cortez, 68, of North Baltimore, died at 5:45 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2024, at her residence. She was born on February 24, 1956 in Toledo to the late James and Velma (Rasmussen) Burk. She married Arnie Cortez on June 26, 1976, and he survives.



Carolyn is also survived by her sons: Dameion (Michelle) Cortez of Findlay and Lucus (Adrienne) Cortez of Toledo; brothers: James Burk of Hammansburg and Michael Burk of Toledo; sisters: Diane (Jesse) Alverez of Bradner and Becky (Curt) Buchanan of Hammansburg; grandchildren: Maxwell, Simona, Drake, Adrienne, Aiden and Mason.



Carolyn retired from Work Leads to Independence. She was also the former owner of Perfect Images Salon in Cygnet.



A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.