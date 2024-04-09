North Baltimore, Ohio

April 9, 2024 9:31 pm

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
OB You’re Expecting
Fiber Locator
Size Update
Logo
Resize
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Sept. 2023
Temporary
June 2023 Left Rail
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023

Carolyn S. Cortez, 68, NB

Carolyn S. Cortez, 68, of North Baltimore, died at 5:45 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2024, at her residence.  She was born on February 24, 1956 in Toledo to the late James and Velma (Rasmussen) Burk.  She married Arnie Cortez on June 26, 1976, and he survives.  

Carolyn is also survived by her sons: Dameion (Michelle) Cortez of Findlay and Lucus (Adrienne) Cortez of Toledo; brothers: James Burk of Hammansburg and Michael Burk of Toledo; sisters: Diane (Jesse) Alverez of Bradner and Becky (Curt) Buchanan of Hammansburg; grandchildren: Maxwell, Simona, Drake, Adrienne, Aiden and Mason.  

Carolyn retired from Work Leads to Independence.  She was also the former owner of Perfect Images Salon in Cygnet.  

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) prior to the service.  Burial will be private.  
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website