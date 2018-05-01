Carolyn Sue Self, 76 of North Baltimore passed away Sunday, December

13,2020 at her residence. She was born on December 17, 1943, in Findlay

to the late Ralph and Maxine (Lauwers) Bretz. She married James Wright in

1961, and he preceded her in death in 2007. She later married Richard Self

in 1979, and he also preceded her in death.



Carolyn in survived by her sons: David Pfouts of Dunbridge and Anthony

Wright of Cygnet; daughters: Dawn Smith of Millan, GA, Penny Wright of

North Baltimore and Faith Rife of Manor, TX; brothers, Alphonso (Joyce)

Bretz of North Baltimore; sisters: Maxine Diane (Frank) Brooks of North

Baltimore, Marsha (Carl) Severns of Mendon and Cynthia Torrez of Findlay;

grandchildren: Genevieve, Lisa, Katy, Shelby, Wolfgang, Alyssa, Savanna

and Emily; great-grandchildren: Lila Gray and Vladimer Lestat.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Tommy Pfouts; daughter, Connie

Wright; and sister, Norma Jean Kaufman.



Carolyn retired from Hisan, RCA and ABCO. She was a member of the McComb

Presbyterian Church and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633 in North

Baltimore.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020,

at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be

held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will

be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online

condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.