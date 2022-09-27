Carter Historic Farm Welcomes Visitors to Heritage Farm Fest Saturday, 10/1/22

The Wood County Park District is pleased to welcome area residents to Heritage Farm Fest on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Carter Historic Farm, located at 18331 Carter Road, northeast of Bowling Green.

The Heritage Farm Fest event features family-friendly historic agricultural fun including live music, wagon rides, tea & history talks, old-fashioned laundry station, scarecrow contest, cider-pressing, wagon rides, bowling and games, farming demonstrations, doughnut-eating contest, ice-cream and cobbler, and lunch sustainably grown and holistically-raised on the farm. Community partners will be in attendance to share in this community event. Be sure to see WBGU PBS, the Wood County District Public Library, 4-H, the Power of Yesteryear, and the Friends of the Wood County Park District. Thank you to all the volunteers and supporters for making this event possible.

Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and cultural history center representing life in the 1930s and 1940s. Public programs in traditional life skills and sustainable agricultural practices are offered here, as well as community events, field trips, and tours. Located at 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402. The property is open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. The farm buildings are open to visit on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Please call ahead to schedule a tour in advance of your visit.

For information about public opportunities and Wood County Park District properties, visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.