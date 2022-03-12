North Baltimore, Ohio

CASA: Volunteer Information Session Next Week

Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Volunteers advocate for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse and neglect, most of which are in foster care. They get to know the child and their family, and make recommendations to the court regarding services and placement to help families remain strong. 

Wood County CASA is having a Virtual Volunteer Information Session on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 1pm.  To get the Zoom link or would prefer a one-on-one conversation about this volunteer opportunity please reach out to Pam Miller at 419-352-3554 or email casa@woodcountyohio.gov.

 

Website: www.woodcountycasa.org

Like us on Facebook:  www.facebook.com/WoodCountyCASAProgram

