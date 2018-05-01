Catherine L. Wymer, 85, of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:24 a.m., on
Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.
Arrangements are pending at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, OH.
