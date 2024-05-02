Cathy Ann Long, 74, NB

Cathy Ann Long, 74, of North Baltimore, died at 11:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Birchaven Village, Findlay. She was born on February 12, 1950, in Findlay to the late Howard and LaDonna (Dixon) Hummel. She married John Vaughn, Sr., and they were divorced. She later married Bill Long on June 26, 2010, and he survives.



Cathy is also survived by her sons: John (Kimberly) Vaughn, Jr. of Pemberville and Richard Vaughn of North Baltimore; step-sons: Donnie (Cindy) Long of North Baltimore and Danny (Chastity) Long of North Baltimore; brother, David Hummel of FL; grandchildren: Shelby, Trever and Madison; and 3 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Nev Hummel.



Cathy was the former owner of Quality Communications, and was a dispatcher for the North Baltimore Police Department.



A private graveside service will be held at New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



A celebration of life service will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the F.O.P Hall, at the Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Road, Bowling Green.

Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.