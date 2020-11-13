NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
BVH March 2020
March 2020
Caughman Health Center Transitions to Telehealth Appointments

In response to the rising COVID-19 numbers in the community, Caughman Health Center (CHC) will be transitioning to telehealth appointments until further notice for both family practice and pediatric care. Special accommodations will be made for well checks for children under 18 months of age.

CHC, located at 1800 North Blanchard Street, Suite 121, Findlay, provides both family practice and pediatric care to area residents, regardless of ability to pay. For patient convenience there is an on-site laboratory, pharmacy assistance program, social workers and a care navigator. 

“The safety of our patients is our priority,” explained Kelly Shroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. “Our experienced team is following all of the processes and guidelines established by our state and federal health partners. The transition to telehealth appointments at Caughman Health Center, while not an easy decision, is one that we believe is in the best interests of our staff and patients.”

On-site visits will resume once community COVID-19 numbers stabilize. The situation will be re-evaluated on November 20, 2020.

For more information or to schedule a telehealth appointment, please call 419.427.0809.

