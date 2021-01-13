“CAUV” FILING TIME NEARS

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor has announced that the 2021 Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) renewal forms have been mailed to property owners currently enrolled in the program. Eligible property owners, who are not currently enrolled, may also apply for the program now.

In accordance with Ohio law, CAUV applications are to be filed with the County Auditor’s office by the first Monday in March, this year by March 1, 2021. Eligible property owners must reapply each year with no renewal fee. There is a $25.00 initial filing fee for all new applications. If renewal forms are not returned by March 1st, the County Auditor will be required by law to value the property at its market value and recoup the tax savings for the past three years.

Current Agricultural Use Value authorizes the County Auditor to assess farmland at its crop production value rather than its market value. It protects and preserves farming operations by gearing the tax base to the production of the land rather than its potential for development. Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment which created the program and since 1974 most of the state’s agricultural land has been taxed at this value instead of market value.

CAUV soil values are set by the Ohio Department of Taxation and are adjusted every three years for each County. New values were issued for the 2020 tax year which is payable in 2021.

“Wood County has 9,612 individual real estate parcels on Ag Use,” Mr. Oestreich noted. “A total of 317,027 acres in this program brought a tax savings to agricultural landowners last year of over $14,200,000,” Auditor Oestreich added.

If you are not currently enrolled in the CAUV program and you believe you may be eligible, please contact the Wood County Auditor’s Office at 419-354-9174 for more information.