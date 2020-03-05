NBX WaterShedsun
CCA NB Income Tax Assistance 2020

The Village of North Baltimore has a one percent tax on earned income, regardless of where it is earned. The tax is administered by CCA in Cleveland.

CCA will be in the village for Tax Payer Assistance on:

  • Saturday, March 21, 2020, 9 am – 1 pm
  • and Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 3 pm – 7 pm.

You can visit Village Website or Central Collection Agency for more information.

Cleveland Office

CCA – Division of Taxation
205 West Saint Clair Ave
Cleveland, Ohio 44113-1503
Phone:1.800.223.6317
 216.664.2070
Fax:216.420.8299
 
Cleveland Office Hours:
Mon – Fri, 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Walk-in Taxpayer Assistance, no appointment necessary.

 

