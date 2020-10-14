NBX WaterShedsun
CDC: Tips for Trick or Treating and Other Halloween Activities

 
 
 

 

 

 

 
 

illustration of adults and children participating in a Halloween costume parade

 

Steps to Take when Trick or Treating

Traditional Halloween activities are fun, but some can increase the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 or influenza. Plan alternate ways to participate in Halloween.

illustration of a child wearing a pumpkin costume holding a Halloween treat bag wearing face masks appropriately and

Make trick-or-treating safer

  • Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
  • Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
  • Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
  • Wash hands before handling treats.
  • Wear a mask.
illustration of two children in costume wearing face masks appropriately

Wear a mask

  • Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
  • A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
  • Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
  • Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

  • Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
illustration of a child wearing a wizard costume washing their hands

Wash your hands

  • Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
  • Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.

Steps to Take for Other Halloween Activities

Enjoy Halloween activities and take steps to protect yourself from getting or spreading COVID-19.

illustration of a child in a bat costume carrying hand sanitizer

Remember to always

  • Wear a cloth mask
  • Indoors and outdoors, stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you
  • Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently
 
illustration of friends decorating pumpkins for Halloween

Decorate and carve pumpkins

  • Decorate your home for Halloween.
  • Carve pumpkins with members of your household or outside with neighbors or friends.
  • Walk from house to house, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
 
illustration of two families wearing face masks while selecting pumpkins in a pumpkin patch

Visit an orchard, forest, or corn maze. Attend a scavenger hunt.

  • Go on an outdoor Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.
  • Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard. Remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, especially after touching frequently touched surfaces, pumpkins, or apples.
  • Go to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest or corn maze.

Other Ideas

  • Hide Halloween treats in and around your house. Hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members.
  • Hold an outdoor costume parade or contest so everyone can show off their costumes.
  • Host an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors or an indoor movie night with your household members.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.

As of October 13, 2020

In the United States, there have been 7,787,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands. 

CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.

 
U.S. Cases
This map shows COVID-19 cases reported by U.S. states, the District of Columbia, New York City, and other U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions

