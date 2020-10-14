CDC: Tips for Trick or Treating and Other Halloween Activities

Wear a mask
Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you
Wash your hands
Steps to Take for Other Halloween Activities
Enjoy Halloween activities and take steps to protect yourself from getting or spreading COVID-19.
Remember to always
Decorate and carve pumpkins
Visit an orchard, forest, or corn maze. Attend a scavenger hunt.
Other Ideas
