CDC: When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
March 8, 2021
This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.
 
people eating inside at a table

When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can:

  • Gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.
  • Gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with is at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

In public you should still wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart from others, and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

 

 
 

V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker 

V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Through v-safe, you can quickly tell CDC if you have any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on your answers, someone from CDC may call to check on you and get more information. V-safe will also remind you to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose if you need one. 

 

 
 
person coughing on another person

Coronavirus Self-Checker

CDC’s Coronavirus Self-Checker is an interactive clinical assessment tool that has been used more than 42 million times. The Self-Checker helps people decide when to seek testing or medical care if they suspect they or someone they know has contracted COVID-19 or has had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The online, mobile-friendly tool asks a series of questions, and based on the user’s responses, provides recommended actions and resources. 

 

 
 

Follow healthcare trends with the COVID Data Tracker

You can stay on top of COVID-19 healthcare trends using CDC’s COVID Data Tracker. The new Healthcare Systems tabs offer the latest on COVID-19 hospital admissions, trends in hospitalizations over time, and how COVID-19 has affected nursing home residents and staff. 

 

 
 
two people social distancing

Deciding to Go Out

If you are participating in activities outside your home, like an outdoor yoga class or just picking up a few items at the grocery store, be sure to do so safely. Plan ahead. Have an extra mask, tissues, and hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol on hand. When considering activities, think about how many people you’ll interact with, if you’ll be able to stay at least 6 feet away from others, if others will be wearing masks, and how long the activity lasts. Remember, outdoors is safer than indoors. Most importantly, protect yourself.

 

  • Wear a mask
  • Stay at least 6 feet from others
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated places

 

 
 

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.

March 8, 2021

US states, territories, and District of Columbia have reported 28,813,424 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

 

CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.

 

In addition to cases, deaths, and laboratory testing, CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now has a Vaccinations tab to track distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in your state.

This map shows COVID-19 cases reported by U.S. states, the District of Columbia, New York City, and other U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions
 
 

