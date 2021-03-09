CDC: When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

March 8, 2021
This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.
When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.
If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can:
In public you should still wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart from others, and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker
V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Through v-safe, you can quickly tell CDC if you have any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on your answers, someone from CDC may call to check on you and get more information. V-safe will also remind you to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose if you need one.
Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC’s Coronavirus Self-Checker is an interactive clinical assessment tool that has been used more than 42 million times. The Self-Checker helps people decide when to seek testing or medical care if they suspect they or someone they know has contracted COVID-19 or has had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The online, mobile-friendly tool asks a series of questions, and based on the user’s responses, provides recommended actions and resources.
Follow healthcare trends with the COVID Data Tracker
You can stay on top of COVID-19 healthcare trends using CDC’s COVID Data Tracker. The new Healthcare Systems tabs offer the latest on COVID-19 hospital admissions, trends in hospitalizations over time, and how COVID-19 has affected nursing home residents and staff.
Deciding to Go Out
If you are participating in activities outside your home, like an outdoor yoga class or just picking up a few items at the grocery store, be sure to do so safely. Plan ahead. Have an extra mask, tissues, and hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol on hand. When considering activities, think about how many people you’ll interact with, if you’ll be able to stay at least 6 feet away from others, if others will be wearing masks, and how long the activity lasts. Remember, outdoors is safer than indoors. Most importantly, protect yourself.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.
March 8, 2021
US states, territories, and District of Columbia have reported 28,813,424 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.
In addition to cases, deaths, and laboratory testing, CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now has a Vaccinations tab to track distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in your state.