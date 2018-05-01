Cecil D. Caldwell, 89, of North Baltimore, passed away at 4:45pm on

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. He

was born on March 4, 1931, in North Baltimore to the late Roy and Dolly

(Smith) Caldwell.



Cecil was also preceded in death by his brother, Harold Caldwell; and his

sister, Bonnie Caldwell.



He retired as a cook from the Fern Café in Findlay. He was a member of

the Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020,

in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, with Father Art Niewiadomski

officiating.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North

Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online

condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.