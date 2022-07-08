Celebrate Caesar Salad Season

(Family Features) Light bites and summer just seem to go hand-in-hand, especially when the temperature outside means turning on the oven is out of the question. Whether you’re trying to put a meal on the table quickly or serving a crowd at your next summer get-together, putting a few small twists on seasonal favorites, such as Caesar salad kits, can be a perfect solution when you want to kick back and relax instead of spending extra time in the kitchen.

Muffuletta Caesar Sandwich

Prep time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8

1 jar (16 ounces) mild or hot giardiniera, drained, liquid reserved

1 jar (12 ounces) roasted red peppers, drained and chopped

1 can (6 ounces) chopped green olives, drained and diced

1/2 cup celery, diced

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

1 round loaf Italian bread (2 pounds)

8 ounces sliced provolone cheese

8 ounces sliced Genoa salami

8 ounces sliced mozzarella cheese

3 packages (9.4 ounces each) Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Salad Kits

8 ounces sliced mortadella

In bowl, combine giardiniera, red peppers, olives, celery, parsley and 2 tablespoons reserved giardiniera liquid; mix well. Cut bread in half horizontally; tear out some bread, leaving about 1/2-inch to create bowl. Fill bottom bread bowl with olive salad. Layer with provolone cheese, salami and mozzarella cheese. Place greens from one salad kit into bowl; toss with salad dressing. Add toppings; toss to combine. Place in top bread bowl; layer with mortadella. Carefully flip top half of bread over and place on top of fillings in bottom half. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap; press down to compress. Let sit 15 minutes to blend flavors. Cut sandwich into eight wedges. Make remaining two salad kits to serve as side dish.

Calamari Caesar Salad

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 package (10 ounces) breaded calamari

1 package (9.8 ounces) Fresh Express Caesar Salad Kit

8 Campari tomatoes, sliced

4 lemon wedges

Bake calamari according to package directions. In large bowl, toss greens from salad kit with salad dressing. Add toppings; toss to combine. Divide salad evenly among four plates. Top each with calamari, tomatoes and lemon wedge. Serve with sauce from calamari package.



