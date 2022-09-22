Celebrate German Heritage in Downtown Findlay at Oktoberfest Findlay!

(FINDLAY, Ohio) –Oktoberfest Findlay has become one of the largest single-day events in our region, with more than 6,000 people in attendance. Oktoberfest Findlay, presented by Premier Bank, is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating German Heritage in Hancock County with live music, polka dancing, contests, children’s activities, German food, and a large selection of beer and wine. Oktoberfest Findlay will take place from 2pm to 10:30pm Saturday, September 24th on South Main Street in Downtown Findlay.

Polka band, Fred Ziwich and the International Sound Machine will take the stage at 2pm. Ziwich was inducted into the International Polka Music Hall of Fame in 2017. At 4:00pm, the official tapping of the firkin will take place at the contest stage (South Main Street and Hardin Street) along with opening ceremonies for the festival’s many contests, including a stein endurance challenge and bratwurst eating competition! The Duane Malinowks Orchestrai will take the stage at 6:30pm. Duane has been ranked on numerous country music charts throughout Europe and Australia, and has been the opening act for The Charlie Daniels Band, The Bellamy Brothers, Bobby Vinton and Brenda Lee.

Children of all ages will enjoy German crafts and games in the Kinderplatz! Kid’s Zone, sponsored by Freudenberg NOK, from 2-7pm. Throughout the day, guests will enjoy a great selection of food vendors and libations! Vendors include Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, Saum’s Meat Market, and many more. Oktoberfest Findlay will have more than 30 different kinds of import, domestic, and craft beers to choose from, with ten regional microbreweries in attendance. Admission is $5 for 21 and over and $3 for under 21. A complete schedule of events is available at oktoberfestfindlay.com

About Oktoberfest Findlay!: With a prominent German influence in Findlay and Hancock County, Oktoberfest Findlay’s mission is to establish a fun and educational family-friendly event in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German heritage and honor Findlay’s community of German-American culture through entertainment, food and fellowship. Proceeds from Oktoberfest Findlay will benefit the Hancock Historical Museum, a privately funded 501c3 organization tasked with preserving the rich heritage of Hancock County. The Hancock Historical Museum provides programming for more than 20,000 people annually, including more than 4,000 Hancock County schoolchildren. hancockhistoricalmuseum.org

For more information, including German history in Hancock County visit oktoberfestfindlay.com