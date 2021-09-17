Celebrate National Falls Prevention Week with free webinars and walking challenges from the Ohio Department of Aging

Columbus, Ohio – Sept. 20-24 is National Falls Prevention Awareness Week. The annual observance raises awareness that one in three older adults will fall each year, and for many of them and their loved ones, that fall can be life-changing. The Ohio Department of Aging invites all Ohioans to take advantage of four free, on-demand webinars being offered as part of the department’s 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign.

The Ohio Department of Aging, through its STEADY U Ohio falls prevention initiative, is offering four free, on-demand falls prevention webinars during National Falls Prevention Awareness Week:

The webinars are available at aging.ohio.gov/10millionsteps and are part of 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls, a statewide awareness campaign that encourages older adults to be active and take other steps to reduce their risk of a tumble. The goal of the campaign is to have Ohioans of all ages walk at least one mile during National Falls Prevention Awareness Week. One in three older Ohioans will fall this year. Falls are not a normal part of aging and most falls can be prevented.

Each person who views a webinar will be counted as one mile walked toward the state’s goal. Other ways to contribute to 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls include participating in one of more than 50 community walking events and groups or walking a mile independently and posting a picture on social media with the hashtags #10MStepsOH and #PreventFalls. Visit aging.ohio.gov/10millionsteps to learn more.

About ODA – The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov.