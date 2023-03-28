Celebrate Spring with April Programs in the Parks

Adopt-A-Garden Info Meeting (volunteer)

Tuesday, April 4, 6:00 – 7:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Do you have a green thumb? Are you curious to work with and help promote native plants? Learn about the native gardens within your Wood County Parks in need of adoption and what you can do to help! Leader: Zeb Albert. Register at wcparks.org/volunteer

Photo Exhibition & Reception

Friday, April 7 through Thursday, April 13, 2023; 8 am – 8 pm, daily

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

See the beauty of Wood County through the lens of area photographers. Entrance into the exhibit is free. The photos on display were all taken at Wood County Park District properties and entered into the Friends of the Parks Photo Contest for 2022. The community is invited to a closing reception On Thursday, April 13 from 5 until 7 pm with light refreshments and photos for sale to benefit the Friends of the Parks. The Friends of the Parks are a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to preserving natural beauty and diversity in the parks while supporting the management and growth of the Wood County Park District. For more information, visit wcparks.org/friends

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, April 8; 9:30 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Chick Tips

Saturday, April 8; 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

If you were considering getting chicks for the first time this spring, now’s a great time to make sure you know what you need! We’ll show you what’s worked for us for raising chicks into healthy chickens. Leader: Corinne Gordon. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Archery Skills: The Complete Archer

Part 1: Tuesday, April 11; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Part 2: Wednesday April 12; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green

Transform into an arrow-slinging archer! The complete archer is two sessions for the novice. Get the tools to safely navigate the range, become familiar with basic archery equipment and start working on precision and accuracy. Registration includes both sessions. Please register only if you can attend both sessions; only Wood County Parks equipment may be used. Cost: $5. Leader: Bill Hoefflin.

Backpacking Basics: Personal Care

Wednesday, April 12; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. In this program, we’ll cover tips, protocol and gear to make drinking, eating, personal protection and relieving yourself a breeze in the backcountry. Leader: Craig Spicer. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Hiking for Health

Friday, April 14; 10:30 – 11:30 am

Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road/SR 23, Bradner, OH 43406

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all. Leader: Jim Witter. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Rain-Bow & Arrow Quick-Shots

Saturday, April 15; 1:00 – 2:00 pm and 2:30 – 3:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green

Improve your archery skills through this short, beginner-friendly instructional program. We’ll be focused on the steps of shooting and consistency. Make progress you can see, as we create some archery-art using our newfound skills. All archery equipment provided, though personal gear is welcome (inspected at program). Must be 10 or older to attend. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Canvas available, but bring a small canvas, shirt, poster, or anything you’d like splatter-painted! Please register the attending archer only. Leader: Craig Spicer. Program fee: $8. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Woody Plant Removal

Tuesday, April 18; 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Otsego Park, 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

Volunteer with the parks, and help restore balance to the ecosystem by removing invasive woody species. Loppers, hand-saws, and gloves will be available for volunteers. No experience needed. Leader: Zeb Albert.

Register at wcparks.org/volunteer

Beekeeping Basics

Wednesday, April 19, 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Thinking about becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot to know, a lot of stuff to buy, and a lot of things to learn before you get started. Learn about resources available including the local beekeeping clubs in Northwest Ohio, Ohio Department of Agriculture apiary registration requirements and an overview of raising bees. This is just the tip of the iceberg and you will just get a taste of what you need to know to “bee” successful.

Leader: Michelle Wallace. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Paddling Prep: Logistics & Safety Informational

Wednesday, April 19; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Paddling without planning could make for a serious situation very quickly. Equip yourself with knowledge of environmental conditions, logistics and personal ability from Wood County Park accredited instructors and trip leaders to ensure your future adventures are safe and enjoyable. Also, get connected with our schedule of kayak and canoe trips and classes to take your paddling to the next level. Leaders: Craig Spicer and Bill Hoefflin. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Listening for Frogs and Toads

Thursday, April 27; 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

Learn the sounds that our local amphibians make and then listen for them as the sun sets on a mid-spring evening. If we’re lucky we may even catch a glimpse of one of the singers! Leader: Jim Witter. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897