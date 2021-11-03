Celebrate the Arts during Fall ArtWalk in Downtown Findlay





(FINDLAY, OH, November 2, 2021) Residents and Visitors are invited to celebrate the Arts in Downtown Findlay during the Fall ArtWalk on Friday, November 5 beginning at 5 p.m.

This fall’s ArtWalk will take place in-person in Downtown at over 25 locations. All within walking distance of each other, these locations will house artists displaying their work. Artists invite you to view their work, talk to them about their inspiration and process, and in a few instances, even watch them work. Bobbie Grenerth will be demonstrating Pyrography, the art of wood burning, at Journey Salon & Day Spa, while Encaustic Painter Beth Genson will be demonstrating her medium and allowing guests to try it out at Ryse Fitness.

In addition to small businesses hosting art, be sure to visit Downtown Findlay’s art anchors. Several artists in the Jones Building will be opening their studio doors for tours, demonstrations, and displaying their work for sale. The Findlay Art League will be hosting their Fall Art Show featuring work from community members while also featuring music from Findlay String Factor, Findlay City Schools’ String Quintet.

Live music can be heard at other Downtown Findlay locations during ArtWalk, including at Alexandria’s, Amy May’s Downtown, Logan’s Irish Pub, and The Baker’s Café.

ArtWalk is a semi-annual, family-friendly, free event that takes place the first Friday of May and November in an effort to promote the arts and integrate them throughout the Downtown Findlay business community. This event was planned in collaboration between Visit Findlay: Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Findlay Art League, Jones Building Artists, and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

A complete list of participating locations and artists can be found at VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk. Printed maps of ArtWalk locations are available at the Visit Findlay Welcome Center, 123 E. Main Cross St., with limited copies at all participating locations the evening of the event. For more information, go to VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk. 18. Movement Church

Local North Baltimore Artists (below) will be located at The Movement Church on the SW corner of South Main and West Front in Findlay:

• Artist, Emily Meyerson, Millie M Art – Watercolor & Acrylic

• Artist, Erika Miklovic, Happy Camper Art Studio – Acyrlic