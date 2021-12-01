Celebrate the Holiday Season with Ohio State Park Lodges



Breakfast with Santa, twinkly lights, and all the trimmings offered to bring the cheer!



COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Thanksgiving leftovers are gone and it’s time to shift into holiday mode with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Beginning Dec. 1, Great Ohio Lodges at Ohio’s state parks will be decked out with holiday cheer to help you celebrate family gatherings, business meetings, or festive getaways.





Salt Fork State Park Lodge



“There is a special kind of beauty at our Ohio State Park lodges during the holiday season,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “The lights, the snow, the overall warmth of a fire burning in the hearth, they can all inspire fond holiday memories of years past and encourage families to make new ones that will last a lifetime.”



From Burr Oak to Maumee Bay, the halls of the lodges will be decked with holiday décor, ready to welcome visitors who want to get away this season. More than 50,000 lights and 44 fully decorated trees will be on display at the Shawnee State Park lodge. A full-size nativity scene and an all-natural Noah’s Ark will add to the holiday décor at the lodge. Want to see which tree is the finest? Shawnee also features a best in show tree selected by the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs.





Shawnee State Park Lodge



The festive fun continues with nearly two dozen trees decked out with all the holiday trimmings at Deer Creek State Park Lodge. And if the winter weather strikes visitors can seek refuge at one of two cozy fireplaces decorated by the area’s local garden clubs.





Deer Creek State Park Lodge



Seventy trees will light up the scene at the Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center. The bow on top? The beautiful ribbon tree that stands over the lodge’s main dining room for all to enjoy.





Hueston Woods Lodge



New to the holiday offerings at our lodges this year is a chance to view more than 100 nutcrackers at Punderson Manor. This impressive display is featured along with stunning trees and décor. If you don’t have your Christmas card photo yet, stop by and take one today!





Punderson Manor Lodge



