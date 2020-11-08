Celebrate the Season with a Classic Side

(Family Features) No holiday celebration can be considered complete without taste bud-tingling sides to pair with your favorite seasonal dishes. Whether you’re able to celebrate with loved ones or joining virtually from afar, dining together with traditional holiday foods is oftentimes a major part of the festivities.

For a salivation-worthy side dish, turn to a seasonal classic like mashed potatoes but with a slight twist. Onions, at just 45 calories per serving, add a flavorful boost to Roasted Onion and Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and they serve as a source of dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium and other key nutrients such as folate, calcium and iron.

Also known as nature’s ninja due to their many “skills,” onions can add abundant flavor to many dishes. This simple recipe calls for less than 10 ingredients and is an easy way to serve up an iconic holiday side. Because it makes 12 servings, you can feed a small gathering and still enjoy leftovers for a next-day snack.

Roasted Onion and Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Servings: 12

Onion:

2 cups white onion, diced

1/4 cup coarsely chopped garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

Potatoes:

8 cups potatoes, peeled and cut in half

8 cups water

6 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat oven to 350 F. Combine onions, garlic and olive oil. Place in ovenproof baking dish; cover tightly with foil and bake 45 minutes until tender. Remove from oven and set aside. In large saucepan, cover potatoes with water and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce to medium heat and cook 20-30 minutes until tender. Drain well. Do not let cool. In bowl, mash or whip potatoes, roasted onions, butter, sour cream, salt and pepper until fluffy and combined.

