Celebrate the Unofficial End of Summer at Ohio State Parks

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It may be nearing the end of summer but it’s not the end of fun at Ohio State Parks. With a full lineup of activities offered throughout the state, there is adventure in every direction!





On land or in water, under a cool tree canopy or by a campfire, no matter where you wander or what your interest, find it at one of Ohio’s 75 State Parks. Admission, parking, and programs are free at every Ohio State Park. Find an activity in your area:



Alum Creek State Park



Friday, September 2

Evening Fishing

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Learn the basics of fishing and try it out for yourself. All equipment and bait are provided. Meet at the New Galena boat ramp by the pavilion.



Owl Prowl and Campfire

7:00 p.m.

Join the naturalist to learn about owls and their calls. A surprise feathered friend will also be there! Meet at the Nature Center.



Saturday, September 3

Nature Center Animal Meet and Feed

11:00 a.m.

Meet some of the animals living in the Nature Center. Learn about them, their care, and help to feed them. Meet at the Nature Center.



Kayak the Lake

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Learn the basics of kayaking and then go out on a trip to explore some of the coves of Alum Creek Lake. All equipment is provided. Meet at the campground boat launch ramp. Ages 8 and up but must be able to kayak by themselves. By reservation ONLY. To reserve a spot call (740) 513-6382.



Sunday, September 4

Kids Fishing

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Learn the basics of fishing and give it a try! All equipment and bait are provided. Meet at the park office.



Monday, September 5

Beginners Archery

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Get an introduction into archery and try it out for yourself while also enjoying coffee and donuts from our camp hosts. Meet at the campground amphitheater



A.W. Marion State Park



Monday, September 5

Kayaking

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Meet at the park marina for a Labor Day kayaking trip around the lake. Recommended for ages 13+ with previous experience, minors must be accompanied by an adult.



Barkcamp State Park





Friday, September 2

Fishin’ Friday

7:00 p.m.

We’ll learn a bit about fishing gear, proper technique, and fish. 16 y.o.+ must have a fishing license. Meet across the parking lot near the boat ramp for some fishing.



Creekin’

5:00 p.m.

We’ll explore the creek and see what animals we can find. Bring a net if you have one and wear shoes you can get wet. Meet at the creek located next to the story book trail entrance.



Saturday, September 3

Kayaking

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. -5:30 p.m.

We’ll meet at the boat ramp for an introduction to kayaking, going over basic safety and paddling techniques. We will then cruise around the lake, 3 participants at a time.



Nature Chat

12:00 p.m.

Meet in the antique barn / nature center to learn about topics ranging from aquatic nymphs to bird flight physics.



Sunday, September 4

Archery

11:00 a.m.

An introduction to archery, all skill levels are welcome. We’ll go over archery safety and technique basics. Meet at the archery range next to the dump station.



Burr Oak State Park



Friday, September 2

Reptiles R Us

3:30 p.m. -5:00 p.m.

Take a reptile quiz and meet a special guest during this informal program. The event takes place in the lodge lobby.



Saturday, September 3

Breakfast Hike

8:00 a.m.

Join the naturalist and fellow hikers for an enjoyable 2-mile morning hike followed by a delicious, full, hot breakfast in the lodge shelter house. Registration is required; contact naturalist Julie at Julie.gee@dnr.ohio.gov



Sunday, September 4

Kids Nature Journaling

11:00 a.m.

Kids make a journal of their own, then go for a short hike to draw or write about nature’s sights, sounds, smells and textures. Meet at the nature center.



Mammals of Ohio

6:00 p.m.

Meet the naturalist at the campground amphitheater to learn about Ohio’s mammals. This hands-on program includes mammal pelts and skulls.



Caesar Creek State Park



Friday, September 2

Hobie Cat Sailing Kayaks

1:00 p.m. -2:30 p.m.

Meet at the North pool hand launch. Pre-registration recommended. We have five boats available. Equipment and instruction provided. An instructor will be on the water with the group. Develop important boating skills as you learn to sail a Hobie Cat. Geared for beginners. Weather dependent. Check our Facebook page the morning of the event for daily updates. Email us to pre-register caesarnaturecenter@gmail.com.



Saturday, September 3

Stars and Sundials

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Meet at the Campground Shelter House. Explore time and space by observing the sun, moon, and stars. Learn how to make your own sundial while camping. Hear stories of constellations in the night sky.



Kayak / Canoe Wildlife Excursion

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Meet at the Yak Shack near the campground boat ramp. Learn the basics of canoeing and kayaking. Wear water shoes (not flip-flops) and clothes that can get wet. Length of excursions will vary. Equipment and instruction will be provided. Equipment is limited. First come, first serve. Weather dependent. Free.



Stand-Up Paddle Board (SUP)

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Meet at the SUP Hut near the campground boat ramp. Learn the basics of stand-up paddle boarding. Wear water shoes (not flip-flops) and clothes that can get wet. Length of excursions will vary. Equipment and instruction will be provided. Equipment is limited. First come, first serve. Weather dependent. Free.



Sunday, September 4

Archery

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Meet the naturalist at the nature center. Archery instruction and equipment provided, free. Fun for the whole family. Must be on-site before 1:00 p.m. to register to participate.



Cowan Lake State Park



Friday, September 2

Youth Kayaking

1:00 p.m.

Meet at the campground beach. Fifteen years old and younger. $3 vehicle admission into campground for non-registered campers.



Raptor and Reptile Feeding

4:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center.



Forest Meditation

6:00 p.m.

Bring drinking water and something to sit on that’s easy to carry on a hike. Wear sturdy shoes. Hiking sticks are helpful but not required. Pre-registration is required. To register, email Amanda.wolski@dnr.ohio.gov Meet at the main office.



Nature Center Hours

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Saturday, September 3

Canoe and Kayak Excursion

9:00 a.m.

Meet at the campground beach. Space is limited to 12. First come-first served. $3 vehicle admission into campground for non-registered campers.



Stand Up Paddleboarding

11:00 a.m.

Meet at the campground beach, Space is limited. First come-first served. Sixteen years and older. $3 vehicle admission into campground for non-registered campers.



Youth Kayaking

1:00 p.m.

Meet at the campground beach. Space is limited to 12. Fifteen years old and younger. $3 vehicle admission into campground for non-registered campers.



Nature Center Hours

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Sunday, September, 4

Animal Show

1:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center.



Nature Center Hours

12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Deer Creek State Park



Saturday, September 3

Deer Creek Labor Day Fest

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Celebrate Labor Day with Deer Creek! Breakfast will be available for purchase between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. behind wash house 4.

There will also be activities for kids. All are welcome!



Nature Center Hours

1:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Snake Feeding

1:15 p.m.

Meet at the nature center to see how a snake can eat something larger than its head all at once!



Fantastic Furs

6:00 p.m.

Join the naturalist in the Lodge lobby to learn about Ohio mammals and how their fur helps them!



Sunday, September 4

Creeking

11:00 a.m.

Get your feet wet and learn about the critters in our waterways! All equipment provided. Please wear shoes that can get wet. Meet at the nature center for a hike to the creek.



Monday, September 5

Labor Day Archery

2:00 p.m.

Join the naturalist to learn and practice your archery skills! All equipment will be provided. This is a fun activity for the whole family! Meet at the nature center.



Nature Center Hours

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Dillon State Park



Friday, September 2

Driftwood Domains

10:00 a.m.

Check in on our driftwood displays to see what life can be found on these mini ecosystems! Viewable outside of the camp store near the gaga ball pit.



Scavenger Hunt

Pick up a list of things to search for in the park. Start your adventure at the Naturalist Cabin.



Saturday, September 3

SUP,Y’all

10:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

Here’s your chance to try stand up paddleboarding! Join us for an introductory program both on the shore and the water to dip your toes into this awesome activity. All equipment is provided. Ages 12 & up. SPACE IS LIMITED – PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY EMAILING Michael.durst@dnr.ohio.gov.



Flower Power

12:30 p.m.

Join us outside of the Naturalist Cabin as we craft some super cool flower pressings on paper using the natural colors of real flowers – with pressings you get to keep!



Roaming Naturalist

1:30 p.m.

Catch up with the park naturalist as he journeys around Dillon with the answers to your questions and cool things to point out!



Scavenger Hunt

Pick up a list of things to search for in the park. Start your adventure at the Naturalist Cabin.



Sunday, September 4

Roaming Naturalist

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Catch up with the park naturalist as he journeys around Dillon with the answers to your questions and cool things to point out!



Scavenger Hunt

All day

Pick up a list of things to search for in the park. Start your adventure at the Naturalist Cabin.





East Fork State Park



Friday, September 2

History of Ohio’s Wildlife

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Come to the Nature Center shelter in loop C to visit with the naturalist and see a collection of pelts and skulls that tell a story of the history of Ohio’s wildlife.



Whippoorwill Night Hike

8:00 p.m.

Join the naturalist at the Whippoorwill Trailhead, located in the parking lot across from the campground office. Wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather. Rain or shine. Easy half-mile hike. No pets, please.



Hocking Hills



Saturday, September 3

Nature Art

10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Try your hand at making art using watercolor paint and items found in nature. Meet the naturalist at the campground amphitheater. Materials provided. This activity is for registered campground guests only.



Roaming Reptiles

10:00 a.m.

Meet the resident reptiles of Hocking Hills at the Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center. Our naturalists will be roaming around the visitor center with our resident box turtle and rat snake. Please feel free to stop by to take pictures and ask questions.



Sunday, September 4

Skulls and Furs

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Stop by the Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center for a look at some of Ohio’s resident critters.



Monday, September 5

Guess the Predator

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Stop by the Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center to guess the predators of Southern Ohio.





Hueston Woods State Park



Friday, September 2

SUP Excursion

11:00 a.m.

Meet at the Nature Center to learn stand up paddleboarding basics and then take a guided trip on Acton Lake. Space is limited. Sign up begins at the Nature Center at 9am on Friday.



Creek Walk

2:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center to explore what creatures can be found in one of the park creeks. Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Bring your vehicle; we will drive to the creek.



Big Woods Hike

4:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center to journey to an old growth forest. Bring your vehicle; we will drive to the trailhead. Please wear appropriate footwear.



Orienteering

6:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center to learn to navigate with a map and compass. We will be off trail; long pants are recommended.



Campfire

9:00 p.m.

Meet at the Indian Mound in the Campground where the naturalist will share interesting information and stories about the park and our natural world. Then join the Night Hike at 9:30 p.m.



Night Hike

9:30 p.m.

Meet at the Indian Mound in the Campground for a nighttime adventure. Please wear appropriate footwear. Leave your flashlights in the car; we will hike by moonlight.



Saturday, September 3

Wildlife Invasion

11:00 a.m.

Meet at the lodge for a close look at Ohio’s wildlife.



Fossil Expedition

1:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center and join a naturalist to search for signs of prehistoric life and collect fossils. Bring your vehicle; we will drive to the fossil collection site.



Pollinators

2:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center to learn the secret life of bees and other pollinators and take a walk through our restored prairie. Bring your vehicle; we will drive to the site.



Afternoon Hike

3:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center and join a naturalist for a hike on one of the park trails. Please wear appropriate footwear. Bring your vehicle; we will drive to the trailhead.



Cast Netting

4:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center to learn how to throw a cast net and see what kind of fish you can catch.



Raptors of Ohio

5:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center to get a close look and learn about some of our resident birds of prey.



Reptile Show

6:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center for an up-close look and discussion about our native, scaly residents.



End of Summer Beach Blast

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Meet at the beach for an end-of-summer festival including food vendors, corn hole and volleyball tournaments, archery, disc golf, educational displays, presentations, and more. We will end the night with an environmental education concert!



Indian Lake State Park



Friday, September 2

Archery

3:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is required, and the sign-up sheet can be found at the multipurpose building. Meet behind the multi-purpose building to learn the basics of archery. Children must be 8 years or older to participate and must also be accompanied by an adult. Close toed shoes are recommended. (Campground only)



Kids Fishing

5:00 p.m.

Join the naturalist to learn the basics of fishing and see what you can catch! We will meet at the outpost. Cane poles and bait will be provided. Adults must accompany young children. (Campground only)



Saturday, September 3

Kayaking

10:00 a.m.

Explore Indian Lake by kayak with the naturalist. This excursion will be about an hour and a half long so be sure to bring water and sunscreen. Pre-registration is required. The sign-up sheet can be found at the multipurpose building. Children must be 12+ to participate and be accompanied by an adult. (Campground only)



Archery

1:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is required, and the sign-up sheet can be found at the multipurpose building. Meet behind the multi-purpose building to learn the basics of archery. Children must be 8 years or older to participate and must also be accompanied by an adult. Close toed shoes are recommended. (Campground only)



Dragonfly Hike

3:00 p.m.

Join the naturalist for a short hike down our nature trail to see what kinds of dragonflies we can find and identify. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (Campground only)



Sunday, September 4

Kayaking

11:00 a.m.

Explore Indian Lake by kayak with the naturalist. This excursion will be about an hour and a half long so be sure to bring water and sunscreen. Pre-registration is required. The sign-up sheet can be found at the multipurpose building. Children must be 12+ to participate and be accompanied by an adult. (Campground only)



Creek Crawl

2:00 p.m.

Join the naturalist in exploring the spillway of Indian Lake to see what critters we can find! We will meet in the lower parking lot next to the spillway. Please wear clothes and shoes you can wear into the water. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Close-toed shoes are required.



Lake Alma State Park



Friday, September 2

Call of the Wild

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Learn more about wildlife calls and communication! Please meet the naturalist at the Nature Center. Weather dependent.



Saturday, September 3

Orienteering for Beginners

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

We’ll show you how to use a compass to navigate. Practice your new skill by locating some points on a short course. Meet at the last parking area on the left past the campground. Weather dependent.



Sunday, September 4

Nature Center

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Lake Hope State Park



Friday, September 2

Old’s Hollow Hike

10:00 a.m.

Join the naturalist on one of her favorite trails. See a pioneer cemetery and a recess cave along a 1.5-mile trail. Meet at the Hope Furnace. Sturdy, waterproof shoes are recommended.



Snake Snacks

1:00 p.m.

Watch what happens when one of our resident snakes is served a delicious dish! Learn the strategies snakes use to capture and subdue prey then swallow and digest it whole. Meet at the Nature Center.



What’s SUP?

4:00 p.m.

Come out to enjoy an afternoon on the lake and learn how to paddle a SUP! In this introductory-level program you will become familiar with the parts and pieces of a stand-up paddleboard and learn basic paddling techniques to set you up for success. Equipment provided. Ages 12 and up. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 5 participants. Register by emailing Lindsey.Gallaugher@dnr.ohio. gov at least 1 day in advance of your preferred program date. Meet at the boat ramp on OH-278.



Saturday, September 3

The Science of Bubbles

11:00 a.m.

Experiment with bubbles-making and learn where bubbles might “pop” up in nature. Prepare to get a little soapy! Meet at the Nature Center.



Archery Afternoons

3:00 p.m.

Learn how to shoot arrows with a bow. Recommended for ages 8 and up. All equipment will be provided. Meet the naturalist at the archery range just past the beach house.



Sunset Kayak

5:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening on the water as the sun prepares to set and discover which of our nocturnal neighbors are just beginning to stir. Ages 12 and up. Pre-registration and prior kayaking experience are required. Register by emailing Lindsey.Gallaugher@dnr.ohio. gov . Meet at the shelter house parking area.



Sunday, September 4

Buzzard Cave BINGO!

10:00 a.m.

Join the naturalist on a guided hike to Buzzard Cave and fill your BINGO board up along the way! A small prize will be awarded to each participant who scores a BINGO! Meet at the Nature Center.



Turtle Talk

11:30 a.m.

Learn about our resident turtles and how we care for them! Kids and adults will have an opportunity to help feed and exercise our turtles as we learn best practices in turtle management. Meet at the Nature Center.



Leaf Chromatography

2:00 p.m.

Learn why leaves change color in the fall and use simple techniques to uncover their hidden mysteries! Experiment with natural inks and extracted pigments to create leaf-inspired art. All materials provided. Meet at the Nature Center.



Lake Loramie State Park



Friday, September 2

Nature Center

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Discover the local history of Lake Loramie and the natural world by exploring the exhibits.



Archery

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family! Join the naturalist for a fun archery lesson. Equipment will be provided. Meet at the amphitheater where camp movies are shown.



Saturday, September 3

Catfish Derby

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Meet at beach parking lot off St. Rt. 362. Open to youth 17 and under.



Archery

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family! Join the naturalist for a fun lesson on archery. Equipment will be provided. Meet at the amphitheater where camp movies are shown.



Sunday, September 4

Nature Center

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Discover the local history of Lake Loramie and the natural world by exploring the exhibits.



Lake White State Park



Saturday, September 3

Kayaking 101

10:00 a.m.

Learn the basics of kayaking, recommended for ages 7 and up. Kayaks, paddles, life jackets provided free of charge. Participants should be able to swim. Group size limited to 6 at a time. Lake White State Park boat ramp.



Maumee Bay



Saturday, September 3

Kayak the Lake

Session times: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Learn the basics of kayaking and then explore the waters of the Inland Lake. Discover how H2Ohio projects are helping our wetlands and recreation spaces. Ages 8 and up but must be able to kayak by themselves. By reservation ONLY. To reserve a spot email Kara at Kara.freimark@dnr.ohio.gov or call 419-341-4122.



Nature Night

4:15 p.m.

Ever wonder what animals roamed the wilds of Ohio or lurked in the Great Black Swamp? Swing by the lodge to find out, and see some skins, skulls and snakes!



Campground Creature Feature

5:15 p.m.

Take a walk on the wild side and learn about fascinating Ohio wildlife in this fun and family-friendly program. Meet at the campground shelter house.



Sunday, September 4

Nature Center Hours

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Stop by and visit our native education animals or view the Toledo Harbor Lighthouse Fresnel Lens!



Hungry, Hungry Reptiles

1:00 p.m.

Ever wonder how a snake eats? Join us at the Nature Center to watch the education animals enjoy their lunch.



Monday, September 5

Nature Center

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Stop by and visit our native education animals and enjoy a stroll on our 2-mile boardwalk!



Mohican State Park



Friday, September 2

Nature Readings

10:00 a.m.

Bring a chair and join the naturalist at the firepit behind the nature center for a relaxing reading from some of the of the most influential and impactful authors in the field of natural resources. In camp store in the event of rain.



Saturday, September 3

Archery

2:00 p.m.

Learn some basic archery skills. Equipment will be provided during this program. Age and weather dependent. Free registration is required as space is limited. To register, leave a voicemail at: (567) 223-0019.



Paint Creek State Park



Saturday, September 3

Explore the Shore

8:00 a.m.

Meet at the Nature Center and be prepared to carpool to various locations around the lake to explore the shore in kayaks. This is a first come, first serve event. Ages 12+ recommended.



Nature Center Hours

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Visit the Nature Center next to the camp store to meet with a naturalist and some of Ohio’s wildlife!



Pike Lake State Park



Saturday, September 3

Basic Archery

4:00 p.m.

Learn how to properly and safely shoot a bow. Participants must be able to draw at least a 10 lb. bow. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Meet at the Nature Center.



Air Rifles

5:00 p.m.

Learn the basics of safe gun handling and how to safely shoot an air rifle on our range. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Meet at the Nature Center.



Kayaking 101

7:00 p.m.

Learn the basics of safe kayaking. Recommended for ages 7 and up. All equipment provided free of charge. Participants should know how to swim. Meet at the boat docks.



Pymatuning Lake State Park



Friday, September 2

Friday Fitness

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join the naturalist for a brisk walk in the campground and get your heart pumping.



Saturday, September 3

Pollinator Garden Grand Opening

10 a.m. – Noon

Please join us in celebrating the completion of our native pollinator garden and to thank those who made this project possible.



Feature Creature

12:00 p.m.

You will be amazed at what you learn about one of the cool animals who make their home at Pymatuning State Park.



Snake Snack

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Watch our resident snake enjoy his meal and learn about the adaptations that help him survival.



Paddle and Prowl- SUPs

Sessions: 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Learn the basics of stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) and see what wildlife you can spot on the lake. Ages 13 and up only. Sign up at the Nature Center or email Cynthia.Orth@dnr.ohio.gov to schedule a time.



Sunday, September 4

Archery

9:00 a.m.

Meet at the archery range located 1.4 miles north of the campground on Pymatuning Lake Road. Class equipment provided. Fun for the whole family!



Kayaking

Sessions: 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Meet at the camp beach. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the Nature Center or email Cynthia.Orth@dnr.ohio.gov to schedule a time. Please include your phone # in your request. 1-hr.



Rocky Fork Lake State Park



Saturday, September 3

Explore the Shore

5:00 p.m.

Meet at the camp store and be prepared to carpool to various locations around the lake to explore the shore in kayaks. No experience required but be prepared to get wet!



Sunday, September 4

Pictures in the Park

10:00 a.m.

Meet at the Welcome Center to carpool and hike around the area to capture scenic views and memories with photographs. Bring your camera!



Salt Fork State Park



Friday, September 2

Nature Center Hours

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Fishin’ Friday

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Pre-register at the camp check-in and meet behind Sugartree marina to try your hand at fishing. Poles, bait, tackle provided. 16y.o.+ need a fishing license. Weather dependent.



Saturday, September 3

Nature Center Hours

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Edible Plants Hike

11:00 a.m.

Meet at the historic Kennedy Stonehouse and go on a hike to learn about useful edible and medicinal plants. Sturdy footwear recommended. Weather dependent.



Nature Chat

2:00 p.m.

Meet in the activity room at the Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center to learn about a variety of topics, even bigfoot.



Canoe Excursion

5:00 p.m.

Pre-register at the camp check-in for a free canoe excursion. Meet at the Hosak’s Cave parking lot. Wear clothes/shoes that can get wet and muddy. Weather dependent.

Sunday, September 4

Nature Center Hours

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Creeking

11:00 a.m.

Meet at the Stonehouse Nature Trail parking Lot (not the Stonehouse) to go in search of creek critters. Wear shoes that can get wet/muddy. Weather dependent. ​



Shawnee State Park



Saturday, September 3

Archery

4:00 p.m.

Try your hand at a new outdoor skill or join us to show of your precision shooting. Meet at the Nature Center archery range. All equipment provided.



Night Hike

7:00 p.m.

Meet at the campground amphitheater to join a naturalist on a stroll around Roosevelt Lake in search of beavers, birds, lightning bugs, and other interesting stuff.



Nature Center Hours

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Visit the quaint A-Frame Nature Center and historic Citizen Conservation Corps cabin near the Turkey Creek boat ramp for more information on trails, local attractions, to visit with a naturalist, learn about local wildlife and much more.



Sunday, September 4

Nature Center Hours

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Visit the quaint A Frame Nature Center and historic Citizen Conservation Corps cabin near the Turkey Creek Boat Ramp for more information on trails, local attractions, to visit with a naturalist, learn about local wildlife and much more.



Stonelick State Park



Saturday, September 3

Kayak Excursion

10:00 a.m.

Paddle along the shores of Stonelick Lake while the naturalist points out wildlife and shares lake history. Advance registration required. To register, email kendra.hartman@dnr.ohio.gov



Stand Up Paddle Board

1:00 p.m.

This introductory class will cover water safety and paddling strokes. Equipment provided. Advance registration required. To register, email kendra.hartman@dnr.ohio.gov



West Branch State Park



Saturday, September 3

Kayak Excursion

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Join the naturalist to explore the lake by kayak. The program will last about one and a half hours. Signup is required in the camp store. Ages 12+ recommended, minors must be accompanied by an adult.



Sunday, September 4

Fishing Derby

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Meet at the campground boat ramp and come fishing with us, all equipment will be provided as well as bait is provided by the friends group. Learn how to cast, bait a hook and how to catch a fish.



Guided Hike

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Join the naturalist in a short hike and look at some of the plants and animals that West Branch has to offer.



Saturday, September 3

Canoe and Kayak Excursion

9:00 a.m.

Meet at the campground beach. Space is limited. First come-first served. $3 vehicle admission into campground for non-registered campers.



Stand Up Paddleboarding

11:00 a.m.

Meet at the campground beach, Space is limited. First come-first served. Sixteen years and older. $3 vehicle admission into campground for non-registered campers.



Youth Kayaking

1:00 p.m.

Meet at the campground beach. Space is limited to 12. Fifteen years old and younger. $3 vehicle admission into campground for non-registered campers.



Nature Center Hours

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Sunday, September 4

Animal Show

1:00 p.m.

Meet at the Nature Center.



Nature Center Hours

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



For a full list of events, visit the ODNR Events Calendar here.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.



The ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

