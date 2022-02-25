Celebrating 4-H on Earth Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for passionate 4-H students to use their skills and talents to spread a message of education, service, and stewardship this Earth Day. ODNR is seeking proposals for student-led programs to take place at participating Ohio State Parks. Programs will be open to the public.



“We are impressed by the passion for conservation we see in Ohio’s 4-H students,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We would love for these students to take that passion and find out-of-the-box ways to engage their community, to improve our natural world, and have a little fun while doing it.”



The chosen programs will be offered to the public, free of charge, at Ohio State Parks between Friday, April 22 and Sunday, April 24. Examples of desirable programming include, but are not limited to invasive species removal, Earth Day art projects, sustainable fashion, and campfire cooking.



For a list of participating parks and to apply click here. The deadline to apply is March 14, 2022. Contact Alyssa Yaple with any questions about project proposals. Winning proposals will receive recognition at ODNR’s Natural Resources Park at the 2022 Ohio State Fair.



4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills as they work in partnership with caring adults. The program is committed to helping young people develop skills that will help them succeed. Read more about it here.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.



The ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.