Celebrating Resiliency Through Creativity: Host 2nd Annual Behavioral Health Art Show

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board (WCADAMHS) will host the 2nd Annual Behavioral Health Art Show – Celebrating Resiliency Through Creativity on Friday, May 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wood County Museum (13660 County Home Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402). This free, all-ages event showcases a variety of works created by individuals living with mental illness and/or substance use disorder.

The show will feature several interactive components, including activities led by local author and poet Kay Flowerz, Ohio Guidestone’s Expressive Arts program, and opportunities to connect with free giveaways and local resources.

“We sincerely thank each artist who has courageously shared their story through creativity,” said Amanda Kern, Executive Director of WCADAMHS. “Every piece is a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience within our community. We encourage everyone to attend, engage with these meaningful works, and show support for individuals on their recovery journeys during Mental Health Awareness Month. We’re also grateful to the Wood County Museum for being a wonderful partner in this event, and to our activity facilitators for helping make the day interactive and inspiring.”

The role of the WCADAMHS Board is to plan, fund and monitor services for people with serious and persistent mental illness and alcohol and other drug addictions throughout the county. The WCADAMHS Board and its member agencies are committed to providing the community with the highest quality of care. Most services offered are partially supported by Wood County levy funds and are accessible to all residents. Some services are provided, without cost, while others have a fee based on ability to pay.