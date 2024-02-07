Celebration of Life – Bonnie Knaggs

Our family came to North Baltimore in Dec of 1969 when my Dad accepted the call at the North Baltimore Church of Christ, and then Eagleville Church of Christ. Bonnie was one of the first persons to greet us. While we were moving in to the Parsonage she came there to introduce herself and to share her passion for her town of North Baltimore.That visit brief as it was made me feel like we were at home, and not another beginning in a new town were everyone was a stranger. It helped us to make the transition smooth. She was a one person “Welcome Wagon” without the cookies. I used to tease her about that.I recall after she met my brother and sister and me, told my parents she’s cute, he; pointing to my brother is a gentleman, and this guy (me) looks like trouble. So once she caught me doing some mischief, and said, “Frank” what would your dad say? “Nothing, I said, if you don’t tell him”. a six pack of Pepsi was enough to hold her silence. I appreciated that, and she became a dear friend.Over the years from time to time I would call her up to see how she was. Then she would give me the updates of N.B. and her people.Many times we would talk about my time working at the Rippeth Funeral Home, and would tell me, “Frank you need to go back in to the funeral business. “It fits you”. I told her “I would when she switched to Coke”. “Then I guess you will never go back and be an Undertaker.”.Well she never switched to Coke, but nearly 6 years ago, God blessed me with an opportunity to start up my own Funeral Home in Barstow California The Highlands Funeral Home FD2360. When I called her to tell her of my new venture, she laughed and said, “Frank I knew you’d get back in to the funeral business and I am still drinking Pepsi.Her postings of North Baltimore kept me close to my roots of North Baltimore my adopted home town. I am eternally thankful for her diligence in securing the property that was once the parsonage where my family and I lived. Now that it is the “North Baltimore Area Historical Center”, it stands as a personal honor as we were the last family to live there as a home.Bonnie was special in so many ways. A true Icon, and a treasure. I pray that there will be others who will continue to preserve the history of our town. North Baltimore is a special place, because it has a history of extra special people who live and have lived there.As a Funeral Director, I can imagine that her service will be packed with so many of her friends. We can be saddened for the loss we feel with her passing, but be comforted in the steadfast knowlege that she is home with our Lord and God has prepared for her a home far grander than the home here in NB that she left.Knowing Bonnie for over 55 years has been a tremendous honor. And some day I and so many of our mutual friends will she her again.Reply
One Response
Our family came to North Baltimore in Dec of 1969 when my Dad accepted the call at the North Baltimore Church of Christ, and then Eagleville Church of Christ. Bonnie was one of the first persons to greet us. While we were moving in to the Parsonage she came there to introduce herself and to share her passion for her town of North Baltimore.
That visit brief as it was made me feel like we were at home, and not another beginning in a new town were everyone was a stranger. It helped us to make the transition smooth. She was a one person “Welcome Wagon” without the cookies. I used to tease her about that.
I recall after she met my brother and sister and me, told my parents she’s cute, he; pointing to my brother is a gentleman, and this guy (me) looks like trouble. So once she caught me doing some mischief, and said, “Frank” what would your dad say? “Nothing, I said, if you don’t tell him”. a six pack of Pepsi was enough to hold her silence. I appreciated that, and she became a dear friend.
Over the years from time to time I would call her up to see how she was. Then she would give me the updates of N.B. and her people.
Many times we would talk about my time working at the Rippeth Funeral Home, and would tell me, “Frank you need to go back in to the funeral business. “It fits you”. I told her “I would when she switched to Coke”. “Then I guess you will never go back and be an Undertaker.”.
Well she never switched to Coke, but nearly 6 years ago, God blessed me with an opportunity to start up my own Funeral Home in Barstow California The Highlands Funeral Home FD2360. When I called her to tell her of my new venture, she laughed and said, “Frank I knew you’d get back in to the funeral business and I am still drinking Pepsi.
Her postings of North Baltimore kept me close to my roots of North Baltimore my adopted home town. I am eternally thankful for her diligence in securing the property that was once the parsonage where my family and I lived. Now that it is the “North Baltimore Area Historical Center”, it stands as a personal honor as we were the last family to live there as a home.
Bonnie was special in so many ways. A true Icon, and a treasure. I pray that there will be others who will continue to preserve the history of our town. North Baltimore is a special place, because it has a history of extra special people who live and have lived there.
As a Funeral Director, I can imagine that her service will be packed with so many of her friends. We can be saddened for the loss we feel with her passing, but be comforted in the steadfast knowlege that she is home with our Lord and God has prepared for her a home far grander than the home here in NB that she left.
Knowing Bonnie for over 55 years has been a tremendous honor. And some day I and so many of our mutual friends will she her again.