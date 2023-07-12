Cha-Cha-Chai Tea Workshop

We are still closed for tours of the museum. Repairs are ongoing, and we hope to be open again by late summer/early fall 2023! Chai Tea Sugar Scrub Workshop with The Summer Kitchen

July 17, 2023 • 6:00PM

Admission: $35/person

Participants will make their own chai sugar scrub to pamper your hands and feet this summer. We will discuss creating a delicious chai latte and have an Iced Chai Latte Bar for you to create your own latte.



Then we will talk about incorporating chai into your summer desserts and show you how to make Masala Chai Brownies that you will also get to sample!