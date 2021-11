Join us for the 2021 North Baltimore Chamber of Commerce Santa Visit!

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, 6:00 pm

Downtown NB at the Virginia Theater

Meet Santa & Mrs. Klaus,

Olde Tyme Travel Carriage Rides,

Homemade Cookies

& Christmas Gift Card Raffle!

Special thank you to our 2021 Sponsors:

Briar Hill Health Campus,

DS Brown,

Hancock-Wood Electric,

NB Boy Scouts Troop 315,

the NB Public Library

and the NB Rotary!