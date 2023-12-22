Change is Coming to WaterSheds in 2024

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees recently passed a resolution to cover the cost of maintaining and operating District WaterSheds. Five gallons of water will cost $1.25 starting Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The cost for a gallon of water remains $.25 per gallon. This change only impacts the current charge of $1.00 for five gallons of water.

“Even with the slight increase, we remain the lowest cost option for purified drinking water in the region,” said District President Jerry Greiner. “We review WaterShed costs annually, and this minimal increase will allow us to continue providing this unique water purification service,” he continued.

WaterSheds are walk-up buildings owned by The District that use a 9-step water purification process to provide great-tasting purified drinking water at a low price. Over a decade ago, The District saw the need in rural communities for people using well systems without access to public water. Since then, their popularity has grown to 13 locations throughout the region. The cost for a gallon of water remains $.25 per gallon!

For more information and locations, go to nwwsd.org/watershed

Follow The District @NWWSD on Facebook, Instagram, and X.