Changes at NB Library for Sept. 2020

Dear Friends,

As we enter a new phase of our reopening process I want to thank you for your continued support. We are committed to our mission and to the safety and health of our Library Patrons and staff. Our Library spaces may look a little different when you enter inside, as we continue to follow COVID guidelines and provide the safest services possible.

Changes to our services are on the way:

Holds– Our borrowing system is back up and running full speed. You are now able to borrow items from libraries all across the county and state. Masks-All patrons are required to wear a mask upon entry to the Library. We are practicing social distancing and have barriers up to stop the spread of germs. We also have sanitizing stations for patrons. Quarantining items-When you return items they will remain on your card for 5 additional days. This is so we can properly quarantine the items. Due to the quarantine storage and limited gathering sizes, we will not be renting out the Wolfe Community Room until further notice. Construction-Sometime around September 8th construction will begin in front of the Library, we will be getting new sidewalks, curbs, and drainage. We will have both our front and back entrances open during this time. New Programs-Please follow us on Facebook and YouTube to see our new virtual programming planned for fall. We will have adult and children’s crafts to go and study zones for children from first grade through college. We ask that you please call to make an appointment for a study zone, as spaces will be limited. Digital services- Don’t forget we have eBooks, audiobooks and more on our Libby and Overdrive Apps. You can also access Flipster on our website or through the Flipster App for access to over 83 magazines. You can learn new skills on Lynda.com to help further your career or just sharpen your skills. Our website also allows for access to Chilton’s online for your automotive care needs. Please call the Library if you need to update any card information or if you have questions.

We are open Monday through Friday 10 am-6 pm. We ask that you check our website and Facebook for updates. Curbside service is still available during operating hours.

Stay well! We look forward to seeing you,

Holly Ryder

Director