Charles “Chuck” Lewis Jimison, 88, of Van Buren, former NB

He was born June 2, 1934, in Findlay, to Charles J. and Margaret (Lanning) Jimison.

Chuck was a graduate of North Baltimore High School. After graduating, he proudly served in U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Following his military service, he became a field service engineer, retiring from Sweetheart Cup Company.

In his spare time, he enjoyed wood turning, fishing, watching basketball, and spending summers with Ruth at a cottage on Mullet Lake in Indian River, Michigan.

Chuck married Shirley (Moore) and they had two children, Bryan and Lisa, and she preceded him in death in 1982. He then married Ruth (Kauffman) in 1987 and she survives.

Chuck is also survived by his children; sister, Julie Gore; and stepson, Anthony Kauffman.

Per Chuck’s wishes, there will be no funeral.

HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay, (419-422-1500), is honor to serve Chuck’s family.

Memorial contributions in Chuck’s name may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio, 45840.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.