North Baltimore, Ohio

Charles “Chuck” Stemen, 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away December 7, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1944 to the late Donald and Verlyn (Colburn) Stemen in Perrysburg, Ohio. He married Annetta (Duquette) Stemen on October 10, 1993 and she survives him.

Chuck is also survived by his son, Denny Stemen; step-sons: Bernard (Sara) Blasius Jr.; Charles (Andrea) Blasius; Brad (Tricia) Blasius; grandchildren: Mike Blasius; William (Alex) Blasius; Michael Henning; Dakota Blasius; Elijah Henning; Lizzie Henning; Kara (Dustin) Amos; great-grandchildren: Logan, Waylon, Jaxon, and Alyson; and 7 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings.

Chuck graduate from North Baltimore High School and went on to serve his country in the US Army from 1962 to 1965. He was a plumber for Culligan Water for 25 years and last worked for Mid-Wood Inc. He enjoyed puzzles, wood working, cards, gardening and football. He will be missed.

Contributions in Chuck’s honor may be gifted to Christ’s Church, 14455 Campbell Hill Rd, Bowling Green, OH 4340.

A Celebration of Life service for Chuck will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11:00 am at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green.

