Cheesy, Comforting Chicken

(Culinary.net) A quick and easy way to get comfort food on your dinner table is this recipe for Cheesy Baked Mushroom Chicken. Add some green beans and mashed cauliflower for a well-rounded meal for your family.

Cheesy Baked Mushroom Chicken

Nonstick cooking spray

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup flour

4 tablespoons butter

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 cup green onions, sliced

Heat oven to 375° F. Prepare baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Cut each chicken breast in half. Place flour in resealable bag. Place chicken in resealable bag with flour; toss to coat. In large skillet, melt butter. Add chicken to skillet; brown all sides. Transfer chicken from skillet to 11-by-7-inch baking dish. In skillet, saute sliced mushrooms in remaining butter until softened. Add chicken broth, salt and pepper. Bring to boil then cook 5 minutes. Spoon over chicken. Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cheeses and green onions. Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

