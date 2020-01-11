Dec. 2019 new logo
Cheesy, Comforting Chicken

(Culinary.net) A quick and easy way to get comfort food on your dinner table is this recipe for Cheesy Baked Mushroom Chicken. Add some green beans and mashed cauliflower for a well-rounded meal for your family.

For more comfort food recipes, visit Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make recipe!


Cheesy Baked Mushroom Chicken

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 4          boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1/2       cup flour
  • 4          tablespoons butter
  • 8          ounces mushrooms, sliced
  • 1/2       cup chicken broth
  • 1/4       teaspoon salt
  • 1/4       teaspoon pepper
  • 2          cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2       cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/4       cup green onions, sliced
  1. Heat oven to 375° F. Prepare baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Cut each chicken breast in half. Place flour in resealable bag. Place chicken in resealable bag with flour; toss to coat.
  3. In large skillet, melt butter. Add chicken to skillet; brown all sides. Transfer chicken from skillet to 11-by-7-inch baking dish.
  4. In skillet, saute sliced mushrooms in remaining butter until softened. Add chicken broth, salt and pepper. Bring to boil then cook 5 minutes. Spoon over chicken.
  5. Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cheeses and green onions. Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

SOURCE:
Culinary.net

