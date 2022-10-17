Cheryl C. Bear, 75, Fostoria

Cheryl C. Bear, 75, of Fostoria, passed away at 7:14 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on December 15, 1946, in Fostoria to the late Robert S. and Myrtle (Tigner) Carr. She married Robert J. Bear and they were divorced.



Cheryl in survived by her son, Rickey (Julie) Bear of North Baltimore; sisters: Amy Roy of Fostoria, Debbie (Glenn) Payne of Risingsun, Kim Hartman of Risingsun, and Tanya Carr;



She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert David Bear; brothers: Jeff, Jimmy and Steve Carr; and sister, Tracy McIntyre.



Cheryl had worked from Cain’s Potato Chips in Bowling Green and then retired from Equity Meats in North Baltimore after 25 years.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, and 1 hour (12-1 p.m.) prior to the service on Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.