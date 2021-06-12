Chew on This…Idaho Potatoes





Eagle, Idaho, June 10, 2021 — When looking for plant-based protein options, don’t bypass the potatoes — a 5.2 ounce skin-on Idaho® potato has 3 grams of protein. With vegetables like green beans, spinach, brussels sprouts and butternut squash containing just 1 gram of protein per serving, nutrient-dense Idaho® potatoes can elevate the protein content of any meal and are a great way to satiate hunger. According to OnePoll and Just Eat, Inc., more than 60% of Americans have switched to a plant-based diet since the COVID-19 pandemic began making plant-based proteins more popular than ever. “Many may not realize that their favorite vegetable, Idaho® potatoes are not only nutritious but are a good source of plant-based protein,” explained Frank Muir, President & CEO, Idaho Potato Commission. As stated by The Harvard School of Public Health and National Academy of Medicine, it is recommended that adults get a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight per day as protein intake is essential for preventing disease and necessary for healthy metabolism function. That’s about 55 grams for a 150-pound person. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein — of the 29 amino acids that make up protein, some of these must come from food. Potato protein provides 9 essential amino acids necessary for healthy body function. This recipe for Tempeh, Idaho® Potato and Kale Bowl is chock full of flavor and contains 18 grams of protein per serving. Potatoes seasoned with paprika, salt and pepper are combined with tempeh smothered in sriracha sauce, soy sauce, maple syrup and chopped kale, creating a sweet and salty dish that will have your family “bowl-ing” over. Refrigerate the leftovers and heat them up for an equally scrumptious meal the next day. Ingredients: Potato Layer 1 28 ounce (794-g) bag of baby Idaho® potatoes, cut into quarters Tempeh Layer ¼ cup (60 ml) water

2 tablespoons (30 ml) maple syrup

2 teaspoons (10 ml) soy sauce

1 teaspoon Sriracha (or your favorite hot sauce, to taste)

1 8 ounce (255-g) package tempeh, cut into small cubes (or use hemp tofu) Kale Layer 4 cups (64 g) kale, chopped

2 tablespoons (10 g) nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon (15 ml) water

1 teaspoon minced garlic Potato Seasoning 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste Directions: For the potato layer, add 1½ cups (355 ml) of water to your Instant Pot, add a vegetable steamer and spread out the potatoes. For the tempeh layer, add all the tempeh ingredients to a short Pyrex pan and toss to coat. Cover with foil and place on the potatoes. For the kale layer, mix the kale, nutritional yeast, water and garlic together in a mixing bowl, transfer to a short Pyrex pan, cover with foil and place on top of the dish containing the tempeh. If you like your tempeh less cooked, wrap in foil, then put in the Pyrex. Cook on high pressure for 10 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally. Once the pressure indicator goes down, remove the lid and carefully lift out the pans. For seasoning the potatoes, toss them in a large bowl with the paprika, then add salt and pepper to taste. Serve in a bowl in layers or on a plate. The Idaho® potato website is loaded with protein-packed recipes that can be seamlessly incorporated into any diet plan for consumers to enjoy. About the Idaho Potato Commission Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiate Idaho® potatoes from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit www.idahopotato.com.