Chew on This…Idaho Potatoes

Eagle, Idaho, June 10, 2021 — When looking for plant-based protein options, don’t bypass the potatoes — a 5.2 ounce skin-on Idaho® potato has 3 grams of protein. With vegetables like green beans, spinach, brussels sprouts and butternut squash containing just 1 gram of protein per serving, nutrient-dense Idaho® potatoes can elevate the protein content of any meal and are a great way to satiate hunger.
According to OnePoll and Just Eat, Inc., more than 60% of Americans have switched to a plant-based diet since the COVID-19 pandemic began making plant-based proteins more popular than ever. “Many may not realize that their favorite vegetable, Idaho® potatoes are not only nutritious but are a good source of plant-based protein,” explained Frank Muir, President & CEO, Idaho Potato Commission.
As stated by The Harvard School of Public Health and National Academy of Medicine, it is recommended that adults get a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight per day as protein intake is essential for preventing disease and necessary for healthy metabolism function. That’s about 55 grams for a 150-pound person. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein — of the 29 amino acids that make up protein, some of these must come from food. Potato protein provides 9 essential amino acids necessary for healthy body function.
This recipe for Tempeh, Idaho® Potato and Kale Bowl is chock full of flavor and contains 18 grams of protein per serving. Potatoes seasoned with paprika, salt and pepper are combined with tempeh smothered in sriracha sauce, soy sauce, maple syrup and chopped kale, creating a sweet and salty dish that will have your family “bowl-ing” over. Refrigerate the leftovers and heat them up for an equally scrumptious meal the next day.
