Chick Tips & Beekeeping Basics With Wood County Parks

Saturday, April 8; 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green

If you were considering getting chicks for the first time this spring, now’s a great time to make sure you know what you need! We’ll show you what’s worked for us for raising chicks into healthy chickens. Registration required.

Wednesday, April 19; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Thinking about becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot to know, a lot of stuff to buy, and a lot of things to learn before you get started. Learn about resources available including the local beekeeping clubs in Northwest Ohio, Ohio Department of Agriculture apiary registration requirements and an overview of raising bees. This is just the tip of the iceberg and you will just get a taste of what you need to know to “bee” successful.

