North Baltimore, Ohio

March 31, 2023 1:09 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
Fiber Locator
Weekly Specials

Chick Tips & Beekeeping Basics With Wood County Parks

Chick Tips

Saturday, April 8; 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green

If you were considering getting chicks for the first time this spring, now’s a great time to make sure you know what you need! We’ll show you what’s worked for us for raising chicks into healthy chickens. Registration required.

Register Here

Wednesday, April 19; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Thinking about becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot to know, a lot of stuff to buy, and a lot of things to learn before you get started. Learn about resources available including the local beekeeping clubs in Northwest Ohio, Ohio Department of Agriculture apiary registration requirements and an overview of raising bees. This is just the tip of the iceberg and you will just get a taste of what you need to know to “bee” successful.

Register Here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website