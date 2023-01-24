Chris D. Smith, 70, NB

Chris D. Smith, 70, of North Baltimore, passed away at 8:03 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. He was born on January 13, 1953, in Bowling Green to the late Carol L. and Daisy “Marie” (Echelberger) Smith. He married Dolly (DeVaul) on November 1, 1997, and she survives.



Chris is also survived by his sons: Jeremy Smith of Bowling Green and Jason Smith of Findlay; brother, Joe (Sheila) Smith of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Hawk (Joe) Sampson, Hunter Smith and Tiffani Boice; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Buddy.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia “Patti” Grilliot.



Chris retired from Cooper Engineers, where he worked for over 30 years. He was a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539, and enjoyed gambling and riding around in his golf cart.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Pastor Mike Soltis officiating. Burial will be private.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.