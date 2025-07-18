CHRISTMAS IN JULY WITH WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Kroger and JE Dunn, is excited to announce to celebrate “Christmas in July”, Saturday July 19. This unique initiative aims to bring the community together and spread joy by surprising citizens with a gift card to Kroger, with the goal of giving back to the communities they live in and serve every day.

During the event, sheriff’s deputies will identify residents and provide them with a gift card to Kroger, allowing them to enjoy a shopping experience at their local Kroger store.

“The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to partner with JE Dunn and Kroger to celebrate Christmas in July, said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. This is a great example of partnering with local community stakeholders to have a positive interaction with the public. We love helping and serving our community!”

This initiative not only aims to bring a smile to the faces of those who receive the gift cards but also highlights the importance of community engagement and collaboration between local businesses and law enforcement. By working together, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, JE Dunn and Kroger hope to create a positive impact and foster a sense of unity within the community.