Don’t know what to do with your Christmas tree once you remove it from your house? Here is a list of options, including 2 right here in North Baltimore:

You can take your tree to the Slippery Elm Trail parking lot in NB from December 26th until January 31st. (There is already a pile started.)

There is also curbside pick up by the village. Just put your tree at the curb between January 2 through January 11 and it will be picked up. Don’t put it in a bag, and make sure everything else is removed.