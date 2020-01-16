Christopher A. Hosler, 30 of Findlay and formerly of North Baltimore passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, Toledo.

He was born on June 7, 1989 in Findlay to Lafe Hosler and Dollie Sterling. Chris is survived by his children: Preston, Gabe, Alexandria, Lorena and Presley; his mother Dollie Sterling of Findlay; his father Lafe Hosler of Bowling Green; step-father, Todd Medley of Risingsun ; brothers: Brandon Hosler of Findlay, Caleb Medley of Findlay; step-brothers Waylon Thomason; step grandmother, Alice Hartman; his aunt and uncles: Barb and Matt Swartz of AL, Georgia Sterling of North Baltimore, Joe Sterling of Milford Center, OH, William and Tracy Sterling, IL, Robin and Charlie Scott of North Baltimore, Henry Walters of McComb and Jack and Shelia Seibert of Hoytville; his beloved dog, Gino and host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: James and Betty- Smith Reid; maternal grandfather, Joe Sterling Sr., paternal grandparents: Kenny and Grace Hosler, cousins Jeremiah Hopple and Andrew Swartz, aunts: Cheryl Walters and Peggy Hosler, uncle, Jerry Murphy and step-grandfather, Jim Medley.

Chris was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and was currently working at Continental Structural Plastics in North Baltimore. His smile would light up a room, and he loved joking with and pulling pranks on others. He enjoyed boating, fishing and attending Cleveland Indians games with his dear friend Amber and grandparents. Chris was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Green Bay Packers fan, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children.Christopher was an organ donor and donated a kidney to his fellow friend.

Visitation will be on Friday January 17, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840. Additional visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00 until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to the family c/o Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840 or through the funeral home website.

Online condolences as well as fond memories, may be shared with Christopher’s family by visiting www.hannemanfh.com