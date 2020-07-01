City of Rossford: Stroll the Streets

WHAT: Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta starts Wednesday, July 1st
12 area food trucks are participating
WHERE: Dixie Highway, State Route 65 in Downtown Rossford
Food trucks will be spaced from the Ford Memorial Park to the Rossford Recreation Center
WHEN: Wednesdays, July 1 to Sept. 4; 4:30 to 7:30 pm.
WHO: Sponsored by the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau
Participating Food Trucks:
- Cheezy Does It, LLC
- Country Lane BBQ
- Deet’s BBQ
- K & K Concessions
- Koral Hamburger
- NeNe’s Sweets
- Poppin George
- Rosie’s Rolling Chef
- Rusty’s Road Trip
- Smyles Icy Treats
- Snowie Summers Lemonade
- The Loaded Chicken
-
NOTE: Food truck vendors will wear masks and gloves and provide hand sanitizer. In addition, several hand sanitizer stations will be set up along the route. Parking is available at the United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Highway and in the IPS Headquarters parking lot at 146 Dixie Highway. Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and Heban, Murphree & Lewandowski, LLC.