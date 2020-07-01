City of Rossford: Stroll the Streets

WHAT: Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta starts Wednesday, July 1st

12 area food trucks are participating

WHERE: Dixie Highway, State Route 65 in Downtown Rossford

Food trucks will be spaced from the Ford Memorial Park to the Rossford Recreation Center

WHEN: Wednesdays, July 1 to Sept. 4; 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

WHO: Sponsored by the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau

Participating Food Trucks:

Cheezy Does It, LLC

Country Lane BBQ

Deet’s BBQ

K & K Concessions

Koral Hamburger

NeNe’s Sweets

Poppin George

Rosie’s Rolling Chef

Rusty’s Road Trip

Smyles Icy Treats

Snowie Summers Lemonade

The Loaded Chicken



NOTE: Food truck vendors will wear masks and gloves and provide hand sanitizer. In addition, several hand sanitizer stations will be set up along the route. Parking is available at the United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Highway and in the IPS Headquarters parking lot at 146 Dixie Highway. Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and Heban, Murphree & Lewandowski, LLC.