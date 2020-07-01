NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
May 2019
Logo
T and J Jan 2020
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Dec. 2019 new logo

City of Rossford: Stroll the Streets

WHAT:            Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta starts                                                                     Wednesday, July 1st

                                12 area food trucks are participating

 

WHERE:         Dixie Highway, State Route 65 in Downtown Rossford

                        Food trucks will be spaced from the Ford Memorial Park to the                                           Rossford Recreation Center

 

WHEN:            Wednesdays, July 1 to Sept. 4; 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

 

WHO:              Sponsored by the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau

                           Participating Food Trucks:

 

  • Cheezy Does It, LLC
  • Country Lane BBQ
  • Deet’s BBQ
  • K & K Concessions
  • Koral Hamburger
  • NeNe’s Sweets
  • Poppin George
  • Rosie’s Rolling Chef
  • Rusty’s Road Trip
  • Smyles Icy Treats
  • Snowie Summers Lemonade
  • The Loaded Chicken
  •  

NOTE: Food truck vendors will wear masks and gloves and provide hand sanitizer.  In addition, several hand sanitizer stations will be set up along the route.  Parking is available at the United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Highway and in the IPS Headquarters parking lot at 146 Dixie Highway. Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and Heban, Murphree & Lewandowski, LLC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
BVH March 2020
February 2017
Route Driver PT NB
NBLS Website