Civil Air Patrol Open House At Wood County Airport

Civil Air Patrol Squadrons Plan Open House

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO – The Wood County Senior and Toledo ANGB Cadet Squadrons, local units of the Civil Air Patrol, are hosting an open house at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 09, 2022, at the Wood County Regional Airport in Bowling Green. The event is planned to run for 2.5 hours, and all are welcome to attend.

The open house will consist of a general CAP overview, cadet drill demonstration, aircraft static display, flight simulators, and information tables from our various programs including Emergency Services, Flight Operations, Cadet Programs, Aerospace Education, and Radio Communications. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The Toledo ANGB Cadet Squadron is Northwest Ohio’s largest cadet squadron and meets at the Toledo Air National Guard Base. As a cadet squadron, the unit is heavily focused on the CAP cadet program for its members aged 12 and older. With the mission of “transforming youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders”, young adults participate weekly in Leadership, Aerospace, Fitness, and Character Development activities. Cadets also participate in the CAP Emergency Services program as ground team members, radio operators, and assistants at incident command posts.

The Wood County Senior Squadron is an Emergency Services and Flight Operations focused squadron based at the Wood County Regional Airport in Bowling Green and is made up of senior members 18 and older. This squadron serves as NW Ohio’s CAP Emergency Services hub for training and activities including flight operations, unmanned aircraft, search & rescue, disaster relief, and radio communications. While many of the squadron activities are aviation related, no aviation or piloting experience is necessary to apply.

To learn more about the Civil Air Patrol along with our squadrons and programs, come out and see us! In the meantime, visit us on the web at www.facebook.com/CAPOhioG6 or send an email to Group6HQ@ohwg.cap.gov.

Event Location: Wood County Regional Airport 1261 E Poe Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 Time: Doors open at 10:00AM and will go until about 12:30PM.

Parking: Handicapped and limited regular parking will be available next to the hangar; overflow parking will be directed to “Lot 19” which is the gravel lot just south of E Poe Road and will be marked with signs.

About Civil Air Patrol

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP’s 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.