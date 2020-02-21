NBX WaterShedsun
Clara “Della” Dempe, 71, NB

Clara “Della” Dempe, 71, of North Baltimore, passed away at 10:52am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore.

She was born on August 13, 1948, in Roseburg, OR to the late Bill and Selma Kreps. Della is survived by her daughters: Mickey (Greg) Rockhill of North Baltimore, and Brenda Craven of Tacoma, WA; her son, Bobby Striplin of WA; and her grandchildren: Joshua, Malaki and Jacob.

She had formerly worked for Great Scot Community Markets in North Baltimore, and was a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Auxiliary Post 539.

A celebration of life service will be held from 12:00-3:00pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Arrangements are entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

