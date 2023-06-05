Clarence Hunt, Jr., 81, NB

Clarence Hunt, Jr., 81, of North Baltimore, passed away at 4:42 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. He was born on May 19, 1942, in Findlay to the late Clarence Sr. and Helen (Huffman) Hunt. He married Rose Bear on June 27, 1964, and she survives.



Clarence is also survived by his son, Robert Hunt of North Baltimore; daughter, Tina (Tom Wood) Hunt of North Baltimore; sister, Debbie (Tom) Higgins of Findlay; granddaughter, Daria (Adam Flores) Daugherty of Findlay; and his beloved cat, Briggs.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee Hunt; and sister, Mary Jane Hunt.

Clarence is a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Budd Company in North Baltimore. He loved all animals, feeding the birds, mowing yards and riding his bicycle.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New Maplewood Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.



Arrangements are pending at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.