North Baltimore, Ohio

July 20, 2025 1:56 am

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

(Family Features) Sometimes the best recipes are the ones passed from generation to generation. There’s a reason Grandma’s Humdinger Chocolate Chip Cookies are a tradition: they’re simply delicious.

 Better yet, this delectable dessert can be doubled if you need a larger batch to feed a crowd. Discover more sweet eats by visiting Culinary.net.

Grandma’s Humdinger Chocolate Chip Cookies

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy
Yield: about 32 cookies

  • 1 1/2 sticks butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1 egg
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 cup mini chocolate chips
  1. Heat oven to 350 F.
  2. In large bowl, mix butter and sugars. Add milk and vanilla. Stir in baking soda, salt and cream of tartar. Mix in egg, flour and chocolate chips.
  3. Mix well, spoon mixture into hands and roll into balls. Place balls on lined baking sheet.
  4. Bake 10 minutes. Let set on cookie sheet 10 minutes.


SOURCE:

Culinary.net

