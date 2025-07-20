Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

(Family Features) Sometimes the best recipes are the ones passed from generation to generation. There’s a reason Grandma’s Humdinger Chocolate Chip Cookies are a tradition: they’re simply delicious.
Better yet, this delectable dessert can be doubled if you need a larger batch to feed a crowd. Discover more sweet eats by visiting Culinary.net.
Grandma’s Humdinger Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Yield: about 32 cookies
- 1 1/2 sticks butter, melted
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 egg
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In large bowl, mix butter and sugars. Add milk and vanilla. Stir in baking soda, salt and cream of tartar. Mix in egg, flour and chocolate chips.
- Mix well, spoon mixture into hands and roll into balls. Place balls on lined baking sheet.
- Bake 10 minutes. Let set on cookie sheet 10 minutes.
SOURCE: