Claude “Phil” Baney, 80, of North Baltimore, died at 5:15 a.m., Sunday, June 2, 2024, at his residence. He was born on October 27, 1943, in Findlay to the late George and Marcille “Marty” (McCartney) Baney. He married Deborah Newland on February 15, 1969, and she preceded him in death on October 23, 2019, celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Phil is survived by his son, Phillip Baney of Leipsic; daughters: Holly (Donnie) Stemen of West Millgrove, Jodi (Mike) Solly of Cygnet and Lisa (Mike) Frost of North Baltimore; sisters: Linda Plott of Carey and Wanda Kirchner of North Baltimore; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



He was also preceded in death by a daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter.



Phil retired from the Whirlpool Corporation.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Jim Baney officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.