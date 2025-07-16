Community Learning Centers STARS North Baltimore… “CLC STARS is now registering for the 2025- 2026 School Year! The Community Learning Centers Before + After School Program is located at your local elementary school! Summer is quickly coming to an end and our school year spots are filling up fast. Secure your spot and sign up today! See the flyer below for more information. New families register at: https://www.wcesc.org/ programs-and-services/before- afterschool-summer-camp/ registration-and-income- documentation/ Returning families register at your ProCare Parent Portal: https://www.myprocare.com/“.

Community Learning Centers STARS



New families register at:

https://www.wcesc.org/ programs-and-services/before- afterschool-summer-camp/ registration-and-income- documentation/



Returning families register at your ProCare Parent Portal:

Families in North Baltimore and surrounding communities are invited to register now for the 2025–2026 Before + After School Program provided by the Wood County ESC Community Learning Centers.

The program is available to students in Grades K–5, with site-specific schedules and locations.

🐾 North Baltimore PM Program:

📍 Held at North Baltimore Elementary School

🕓 Monday through Friday, School Dismissal – 6:00 PM

☀️ Morning Care (Available at select sites):

📍 Locations: Eastwood and Rossford Elementary Schools

🕡 Time: 6:30 AM – Start of School

Note: Morning sessions are not currently offered in North Baltimore.

💡 Program Highlights:

Homework Assistance

Physical Activity & Balanced Snacks

Discovery Zone Curriculum

Social Emotional Learning

Loads of Fun in a Safe, Structured Environment!

💲 Cost & Registration:

$5.25 per hour

💸 Most families qualify for rate reduction!

💻 Returning families: www.myprocare.com

🆕 New families: www.wcesc.org

📞 Questions? Call 419-354-9010 ext. 248

✉️ [email protected]