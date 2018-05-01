Cleo Geuzendam, 85, of Bowling Green, passed away at 3:20 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. He was born on April 21, 1935, to the late John and Helen (Bittner) Geuzendam. He married Shirley Mae Weiker on February 15, 1958, and she preceded him in death on January 10, 2021.



Cleo is survived by his son, Johnny (Lynne) Geuzendam of McHenry, IL; and his beloved granddaughter, Kalynn Geuzendam of McHenry, IL.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Charlene Darland.



Cleo was retired from Commonwealth Edison. He enjoyed golfing and riding motorcycles, but his greatest love was his family especially his granddaughter.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice.