Week long schedule for our next movie November 9-17.

Special showtimes at the Virginia Theater

Clifford, The Big Red Dog – A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Director – Walt Becker

Tuesday 6 pm Nov 9

Wednesday 6pm Nov 10

Friday 7pm

Sat/Sun 1/4/7pm

Wednesday 6pm 17

ALL SEATS $5.00!!!