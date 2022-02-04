CLOSED IN WOOD COUNTY TODAY (2/4/22)

These Offices/ Buildings/ Services are closed today, February 4, 2022:

Due to the weather conditions the Wood County Offices and Departments will be closed on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator

************************************************

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces that our main office will be closed on Friday, February 4, due to weather conditions. Customers can use our online and automated phone pay options during this time, you can find more information on our website at NWWSD.org.

Our water and sewer services are a 24/7/365 operation. While our offices may be closed, you can still reach us in an emergency. Please contact your local county sheriff’s department for a licensed operator to be dispatched.

************************************************

Wood County Health Department Building Closed Friday, Feb. 4 Due to Inclement Weather

The Wood County Health Department and Community Health Center building will be closed on Friday, February 4 due to inclement weather.

************************************************

The Wood County Committee on Aging will not deliver home delivered meals on Friday, February 4, 2022, due to hazardous road conditions. This decision is made for the safety of our seniors, the volunteers who deliver meals throughout Wood County, and our drivers. A total of 27 routes are delivered Monday through Friday serving more than 575 homebound seniors daily. All home delivered meal clients will receive a phone call from their driver (before 10 am Friday) to check on their well-being.

All home delivered meals clients were provided 2 shelf stable meals in October and November 2021 for their use should WCCOA be unable to deliver for a day. Additionally, with the advance notice of the weather, all clients are being offered an additional frozen meal which can be reheated in their microwave or oven for Thursday.

Please take a few moments to check on your older neighbors who may not see another person throughout this weekend. If possible, clear a path to their front door in case they need to leave their home and/or first responders need to reach the older adult.

All Wood County Seniors Centers will be CLOSED on Friday, February 4, 2022:

The eight Senior Centers located throughout Wood County:

Grand Rapids Area Senior Center – 23019 Kellogg Rd., Grand Rapids (Hosanna Lutheran Church)

North Baltimore Area Senior Center–514 W. Water St., North Baltimore (adjacent to Westhaven)

Northeast Area Senior Center – 705 N. Main St., Walbridge (Walbridge Village offices)

Perrysburg Area Senior Center – 140 W. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg (adjacent to the fire station)

Pemberville Area Senior Center – 220 Cedar St., Pemberville (Bethlehem Lutheran Church)

Rossford Area Senior Center – 400 Dixie Highway, Rossford (Rossford Recreation Center)

Wayne Area Senior Center – 202 E. Main St., Wayne (Wayne United Methodist Church)

Wood County Senior Center – 140 South Grove Street St., Bowling Green

Please call the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419.353.5661 or 1.800.367.4935 for additional

information.