HANCOCK COUNTY: Closure delayed one week for State Route 613 and State Route 235

Work will begin today without closure

LIMA, Ohio (Monday, March 1, 2021)- A 21-day closure related to a storm sewer installation at State Route 235/Park Drive and State Route 613/Main Street in the village of McComb has been delayed one week and will now begin on March 8.

Work on the project will begin today, as planned, but will not require a closure.

Work will take place from the intersection, west to the railroad crossing.

Once in place, traffic will be detoured as follows:

State Route 235 detour: U.S. 224 to I-75, to SR 18, back to SR 235 (see map).

State Route 613 detour: I-75 to U.S. 224, to SR 65 back to SR 613 (see map).



All work will be contingent upon the weather. Please find traffic updates for this project here: www.OHGO.com.