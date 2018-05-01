Clyde Wymer, 89 of North Baltimore passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Briar Hill Health Campus. He was born in North Baltimore on November 15, 1931 to the late Clyde R. and Opal P. (Caldwell) Wymer.





He married Catherine Southworth on July 9, 1951 and she preceded him in death on May 7, 2020. Clyde is survived by three daughters; Kandy (Brian) Dukes of North Baltimore, June Wymer of Findlay and LuAnn (David) Knitz of North Baltimore. He is also survived by five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and three brothers; Howard (Doris) Wymer of Findlay, Bob (Mary) Wymer of Coldwater, MI and Larry (Tonia) Wymer of Port Clinton. He was preceded in death by three brothers; Donald, Garry and James Wymer.



Clyde retired from Equity Meats and was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, North Baltimore. A graveside service will begin at 3:00pm on Friday, June 4, 2021 at New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore with Pastor Jim Baney officiating.



A Memorial Dinner will follow for family and friends at the Eagles Lodge 2633, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Clyde to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles or Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting smithcrates.com.