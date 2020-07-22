NBX WaterShedsun
Coaches: Take This FREE Course About COVID-19

It’s Important! It’s New! It’s Free!

Dear Coaches:

Nothing is more important than the safety of your student-athletes and yourself!
 
That’s why the NFHS Learning Center has developed a new course designed to address many of the challenges connected with being a high school coach during these unprecedented times.
 
COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators” will help you and your staff conduct workouts, practices and contests as safely as possible. The NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee researched and developed much of the material in the course. And best of all—it’s FREE!
 
Sign up today for the online course every high school coach needs to take! It’s one of 70+ courses available online at NFHSLearn.com. And remember, the course is FREE!
 
Click here to take the “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators” course
 

About the NFHS

One of the goals of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is to encourage the development of leadership skills through participation in high school sports and performing arts. You can learn more at NFHS.org.

 

